Kingsport seeking input for Long Range Transportation Plan

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport is working on its Long Range Transportation Plan and is asking for public input.

The new plan, which will be for 2045, will be adopted in June next year.

In addition to the city and a large portion of Sullivan County, it also includes eastern Hawkins County and sections of Washington, Greene, and Scott counties.

But before finalizing the plan, city officials want people to share ideas on how to spend transportation funds.

“We’re looking for multi-modal issues and ideas, so it could be not just vehicular travel, but pedestrians, bicycles, even freight providers,” said Lesley Phillips, Kingsport transportation planner.

The city has set up a virtual meeting room where citizens can share their ideas. It includes a map where people can pinpoint locations for concerns or opportunities.