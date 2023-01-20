KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is giving sponsors a chance to make their mark on the Model City with their own specially-painted goat sculpture.

A release from the office states that 10 fiberglass goat sculptures will be painted by a local artist with input from the sponsors. The cost to sponsor a goat statue is $1,500, which includes ownership of the statue.

The statues will be unveiled in April at the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts. The art and crafts festival will make its debut at the Kingsport Farmers Market April 21-23.

The goats will remain on display through the Kingsport Fun Fest parade in the summer, at which point they can either be taken by the sponsor or donated back to the city to be installed as permanent public art.

Full guidelines and sponsorship rules were provided by the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts and can be found below:

What does a $1,500 sponsorship provide?

Ownership of the goat sculpture, with the option to donate it back to Engage Kingsport. The choice of who will paint the goat is up to the sponsor, but the Office of Cultural Arts will provide a list if requested. Painters must follow the guidelines of the project (listed below). Each goat may have a business logo painted as a 3”x3” brand on the hindquarters of the animal. Each sponsor will be highly recognized in marketing for the project, including, but not limited to, being recognized with the goats at the Fun Fest parade, the new G.O.A.T. Festival, and within city social media/promotional channels. Each goat will have a $200 stipend for the artist with an allowance of an additional $200 for paint and decorating materials (taken from sponsor’s $1500). Each goat, by signed agreement, will be on display from April 21 through the Fun Fest parade. At the conclusion of the Fun Fest parade, the goats can be taken by the sponsor, or donated back to the city for a more permanent installation. Each goat donated back to Engage Kingsport may be on display for at least one year but may be on display for many years to come.

Goat painting guidelines:

Each goat needs to be painted or decorated. The goat can be painted/decorated as the sponsor see fits with either abstract or realistic symbolism or design; however, the only company logo should be in the 3’x3’ branding. All decorations or paint should be secured to the goat so that nothing falls or flakes off. No decorations should leave sharp edges of any kind. All décor/paint should be both indoor/outdoor materials. All designs must be approved by the Public Art Committee.

To learn more, call the office at 423-392-8416.