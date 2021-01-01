Kingsport seeking art to exhibit in new city hall gallery

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is looking for local and regional artists to feature inside the new city hall main lobby.

Submissions will be entered into a database and future exhibits will be drawn from the database of submissions.

The exhibits will be temporary with artwork being displayed for one to three months.

Those interested in having their art exhibited should submit information via email or mail to the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts.

When submitting your work, please include the following information, along with 5-9 photos of your work and a copy of your artist statement.

Subject line of your email: “City Hall + [Your last name]”

Please include all of the following information in the body of your email:

Name:

Company Name (if applicable):

Phone Number:

Email address:

Type of Art (Art Medium):

How many pieces do you have available to exhibit?

Have you exhibited your artwork before? If so, where?

Please attach the following items to your email:

Your Artist Statement (If you have one.)

5-9 pictures of your work (Please make sure your images are a small enough file size to send through email if choosing this option. Do not exceed 12MB per email)

If mailing, please include all application info, a copy of your artist statement and 5-9 pictures of your work. Mail your submission packet to the address below:

City of Kingsport, Office of Cultural Arts

1200 East Center Street

Kingsport, TN 37660

For more information about submitting art for the new city hall gallery, please email KingsportArtEntry@gmail.com.