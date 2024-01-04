KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport City Schools (KCS) and three individual defendants have settled a federal lawsuit by four parents of special needs preschoolers that claimed KCS was liable for injuries the children allegedly suffered at the hands of teacher Michelle Carpenter.

Carpenter, who has been suspended without pay for more than a year, was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury in May 2023 and faces 20 felony child abuse charges. Her next court date is Jan. 12.

The settlement includes a $280,000 payout to the families but also includes language that KCS, former superintendent Jeff Moorhouse, former school principal Stacy Edwards and KCS Human Resources Director Jennifer Guthrie admit no wrongdoing or liability.

The lawsuit was filed in June 2023, slightly more than a year after allegations of abuse by Carpenter first surfaced in a News Channel 11 report.

Carpenter was suspended by KCS twice for alleged mistreatment of students — in 2020 and 2022 — but the school system didn’t report the allegations to authorities in 2020 and didn’t report the 2022 issue for nearly two weeks after the suspension. Allegations against Carpenter include both physical and verbal abuse, from pulling and jerking children to calling them names and demeaning them.

The now-dismissed lawsuit filed by Chattanooga attorney Justin Gilbert referenced both suspensions, including one corresponding to the time of the indictment’s allegations. It claimed KCS “elevated her perceived ’employment rights’ above and beyond her actions of committing child abuse or neglect…

“Witnessed by scores of personnel, across multiple years, multiple grades, and against multiple pre-school children with special needs, KCS repeatedly failed to report Carpenter to authorities, gave intentionally misleading information to parents, and gave ‘discipline’ so weak that it ensured a continuation of Carpenter’s abuse and neglect.”

An order of dismissal filed Dec. 6 in Sullivan County Circuit Court notes that the lawsuit claimed the children’s “injuries were the direct and proximate result of the alleged actions or inactions on the part of the defendants…”

Tennessee law requires settlement approvals in the case of settled federal lawsuits, and state judges oversee those settlements.

Sullivan County Circuit Court Judge John McLellan III’s order includes the following statement regarding the defendants.

“The defendants, Kingsport City Schools Board of Education d/b/a Kingsport City Schools, Jeffrey Moorhouse, Stacy Edwards, and Jennifer Guthrie, say they are not guilty of, and not liable for, the injuries and/or damages claimed by plaintiffs as hereinbefore set out.”

The judge did, however, note that “(a)fter hearing from the parties, it appears to the court that the minors, John Doe’s #1-4, have sustained injuries as a result of said incident and the Court finds that it is in the best interest of said minors … that the compromised settlement be approved and affirmed.”

All four of the children are now 5 years old. Each will have $70,000 deposited into a special needs trust account or separate bank account to be used only for their care and benefit.

Gilbert and Jessica Salonus, both of whom represented the plaintiffs, will get 35% of those amounts as reasonable attorney’s fees, the order states. That will leave $45,500 for each John Doe.

The suit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.

Moorhouse retired in late 2022, and Edwards, who was principal of Andrew Johnson Elementary where Carpenter worked, took a job with Milligan University last year.

Carpenter has been suspended without pay from KCS since her indictment. She is charged with 20 counts of felony child abuse and neglect.

Ten class D felonies relate to actual physical abuse of 10 children and are punishable in Tennessee by two to 12 years in prison. The class E felonies apply to the same 10 situations and relate to actions that have an adverse effect on the health and welfare of the child. The alleged abuse took place between August 2021 and March 2022 according to the charges.

Carpenter has an appearance hearing Jan. 12 at Sullivan County Criminal Court in Blountville.

When Carpenter was indicted, the Sullivan County Grand Jury also issued a report critical of KCS’s handling of complaints that had been made against Carpenter.

In its “investigative findings regarding Kingsport City Schools and timely reporting of child abuse,” the grand jury said KCS’s decision to investigate allegations in 2020 against Carpenter without reporting them to the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) and the Kingsport Police Department was “contrary to law.”

The report said KCS repeated this violation roughly two years later — the period referenced in the criminal investigation — even though Second Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus’s office had sent the schools two separate letters “highlighting that school personnel must avoid conducting an investigation.

“The statute provides detailed protocols and procedures to be followed when there is an allegation of abuse, but all of this was ignored by multiple administrators within the Kingsport City School system,” the report continued.

KCS referred a WJHL request for comment to Kingsport City Attorney Bart Rowlett.