Kingsport school leaders discuss security improvements after 4-year-old walked away from school

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- One week after a 4-year-old walked away from her elementary school in Kingsport, school leaders said they’ve already started the discussion about how to improve security.

4-year-old Olivia Collins wandered off from Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Kingsport on October 2.

A Good Samaritan spotted her about a quarter of a mile away from the school – close to her home.

Last week, Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said they were investigating the incident.

On Wednesday, we had a chance to sit down with True. He told News Channel 11 that officials with Kingsport City Schools have already met with Olivia’s parents.

“The dialogue was so positive and the ideas that the family brought forward kind of combining to the work and the ideas that had already occurred at the district level kind of meshing those things together and seeing a lot of alignment in ways that we can get better and things that we can put in place,” True said.

In addition to more training for staff, True said they are also looking at possible physical improvements that could be made to the facility for better security.

“Door monitoring systems in those areas where younger children are, what that might look like, we’re still kind of exploring best practice on that if its door sensors or motion sensors or door alarms and those sorts of things so that we can have physical improvements as well,” True said.

