KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Board of Education has picked a new director of schools.

The board voted Monday to consider only one of six candidates: Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Dr. Chris Hampton.

Hampton has been serving as interim director of schools since last fall, when Dr. Jeff Moorhouse retired.

Monday evening, the board voted to forego the interview process and enter into contract negotiations with Hampton.