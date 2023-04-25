KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport Board of Education member Jim Welch will resign from the board effective July 1 to honor his promise of only serving one four-year term.

He announced his resignation at the board’s work session on Tuesday.

Welch cited the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s decision to move city elections from May of odd-numbered years to August of even-numbered years, which extended current school board members’ terms by 15 months.

“I said I would serve one term, I told the voters I would serve one term, and I told my wife I would serve one term,” Welch said.

Welch informed board members that he had submitted his letter of resignation to the mayor, who will pick someone to replace him after July 1.

“I intend to serve this board at full capacity until that time,” he said.

“It has been an honor and a privilege, and continues to be an honor and a privilege, not only to serve this city but especially to serve this school system.”

Welch was elected to the board in 2019.