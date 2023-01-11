KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport School Board members voted to approve a flyer for their ongoing superintendent search after some debate on the message they want the document to send.

The documents discussed in Tuesday’s meeting were part of provided materials from the Tennessee School Board Association (TSBA) and discussed the criteria that the board wants candidates to meet.

You can find the full document below:

Board members were given two options from the TSBA that contained largely the same language. The main difference cited by board members was the addition of specific language about an applicant’s work experience and specific commitments to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts by the system.

After Board President Melissa Woods opened the floor for discussion, member Julie Byers announced her support for option two, which specifies each applicant must have “the ability to identify interventions surrounding specific diversity, equity and inclusion strategies to build a truly aware and inclusive work culture.”

Byers told the board that the decision to include equity and inclusion requirements would send a message to applicants about the system’s priorities and that the additions would match other communication from the board.

Member Jim Welch then told the board he thought DEI language’s inclusion was important, but in the interest of simplicity, he had no particular preference between the two options. Instead, Welch said TSBA Executive Director Dr. Tammy Grissom should be given the freedom to interpret what the board has told her in the past and seek candidates based on her understanding.

“We’ve reached out to a group that has experience and expertise in doing this and had a discussion about what we want,” Welch said. “I think Dr. Grissom is aware of our conversations. So exactly what we put on paper, and what she shares with her group that we’re looking at, the clarity of that to her is more important than the clarity of the announcement to applicants to the job.”

Dr. Brandon Fletcher chimed in after Welch, stating that he believed some sections in option two went too far.

“I just think the additions of number 5 and number 12 – I just think they just reach a little too deep,” Fletcher said. “And just complicate and say things that I think’s just not necessary.”

Number 5 added a requirement that an applicant have experience teaching at multiple levels of education rather than an understanding of those levels, and several board members expressed concern that the addition could turn away otherwise qualified applicants. Number 12 explicitly discussed a knowledge of diversity efforts. You can find the full text of the addition below:

12. Has the ability to identify interventions surrounding specific diversity, equity and inclusion strategies to build a truly aware and inclusive work culture.

Woods, Welch and Fletcher agreed that the addition of criteria 5 could serve as a “disqualifier” for a large part of the position’s applicant pool.

Todd Golden, speaking on the matter for the first time, disagreed.

“I think whether you pass one or two is going to change zero percent of people applying for this job,” Golden said. “I don’t think there’s someone that’s going to read criteria 2 and go ‘oh well, I guess I can’t apply,’ because none of it says that it’s a requirement that you have to have. And how would you even demonstrate some of these abilities?”

Golden went on to say he believed most DEI language would be covered by criteria 8, which was already included in both documents and asks applicants to make “decisions that demonstrate fairness, impartial judgment, appropriate analysis and sensitivity for those affected by the decisions.”

“In my mind, that’s unabashedly exactly the kind of person we’re looking for,” Golden said. “So rather than add more words, in my mind just go with what we have and I don’t think it’s going to change anyone that’s applying.”

Woods agreed with Golden and said several pieces of DEI-oriented language could be rolled into criteria 8. After her statement, Woods asked if any members would like to make a motion to approve option one. Golden made the movement, Fletcher seconded it, and a 4-1 vote meant the flyer went through without diversity additions.

Byers, the only member opposed to the decision, voiced her frustration after the vote.

“I know we just voted, but I just do not understand why we would not want to include it,” Byers said. “It’s a real thing, it’s an important aspect for how we’re going forward as not only a school district but also as a country, and I can’t believe that we don’t even want to include it.”

Golden and Woods both stated they believed the board could ask applicants about diversity commitments during the interview process and that they planned to do just that. Byers said the language was more about the message than the applicants.

“It shows that we’re serious as a school district about it,” Byers said. “By not even having it, it looks like ‘It’s an afterthought for them. They don’t even think about DEI.'”

Welch cut Byers off, telling her that his family history is enough to demonstrate his commitment.

“Given the fact that I’m the only person on this board with a diverse family, I assure you it’s important to me and will be important in the interview process,” Welch said. “I strongly object, I understand what you’re saying and I appreciate it, but the motion to accept the one was put forward, it was moved, seconded and it was passed. And I suggest we move on.”