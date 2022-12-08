KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Salvation Army signed up for the National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge.

Kingsport Salvation Army Captain Rebekah Abram stopped by First at Four Thursday to talk about the campaign.

Nationally, the goal is to raise more than $1.5 million between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, December 9. The Kingsport chapter’s goal is to raise $50,000.

The Kingsport chapter is the only Tri-Cities chapter participating in the challenge.

Bell ringers will be set up with their red kettles at the Wal-Mart on Fort Henry Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow.

While you can put your donations in the kettle, you can also donate online. Online donations during that time frame will go toward the location’s total.

The money donated goes to the Kingsport Salvation Army to help local families and children in need this holiday season.