Kingsport Road Warriors return to Hunter Wright Stadium, Axmen name

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a rollercoaster summer season, the Kingsport Axmen are returning to their homefield under their previous name.

According to a press release from Boyd Sports, the Axmen have been granted permission to return to Hunter Wright Stadium.

The decision follows a canceled season when a former teammate threatened to shoot other team members. The former player is now under the care of medical professionals, according to Boyd Sports.

Players were given the option to join the newly-formed Kingsport Road Warriors for exclusively Appalachian League away games, but will now finish their home season against the State Liners on August 6 and 7 according to the release.

Tickets for the remainder of the season are now on sale online, by phone and at the Hunter Wright Stadium box office.