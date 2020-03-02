Kingsport restaurant donating a percentage of sales to Dobyns-Bennett student recovering from brain tumor surgery

Courtesy of MUNCH on Market via Facebook

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport restaurant is hosting a month-long fundraiser to help a Dobyns-Bennet High School junior who recently had a brain tumor removed.

The entire month of March, MUNCH on Market is donating 10 percent of all proceeds from regular sales to help pay for Mykah Harris’ post-operative medications.

According to a Facebook group called Prayers for Mykah, which is run by Mykah’s mother, Miranda Harris, his medication has helped decrease the tremors Mykah experiences.

She said on the group that his medication expenses total over $5,000 a month.

Six weeks into his sophomore year of high school, Mykah was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which he had removed five months ago.

His mother wrote on the group that Mykah continues to recover and regain motor skills.

MUNCH on Market is located at 113 W. Market Street in Kingsport.