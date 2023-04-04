NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Representative Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) is helping lead a charge that would expel three Democratic members from the Tennessee House of Representatives for their role in a recent gun control protest at the State Capitol.

He joins Representatives Gino Bulso (R-Brentwood) and Andrew Farmer (R-Sevierville) in filing resolutions.

Those resolutions have been filed against Representatives Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson after they led chants from the House floor with supporters in the gallery last Thursday.

The resolutions state that the trio participated in ‘disorderly conduct’ during their demonstration.

“The speaker tried to gavel them down, and they ignored it,” Hulsey said. “They decided that expulsion was the best thing to do.”

Hulsey told News Channel 11 that the House will vote on the resolutions Thursday.

Originally, Hulsey suggested that the three Democratic Representatives only be removed for the rest of this legislative session and return in January. However, he was told that would be unconstitutional. Instead, the expulsions will be permanent if passed.

“I had asked to dismiss them for the rest of this session,” Hulsey said. “I was told that constitutionally, you can’t do that.”

Only two other House members have been expelled from the House since the Civil War.

Rep. Johnson, who represents Knoxville, told News Channel 11’s sister station that she did not regret the decision to speak out of turn despite the possible expulsion.