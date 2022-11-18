KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport residents and their fur-ever friends can now enjoy a dog park in downtown Kingsport.

The Barking Lot dog park reopened on Nov. 18 to the public after the City of Kingsport purchased the property from the Downtown Kingsport Association.

The newly reopened park features benches, a fenced recreation area, doggie waste stations and a water fountain for dogs and their owners.

“We are excited to bring the Barking Lot under the umbrella of the Parks and Recreation Department and are happy to partner with PEAK on special events and programming for the park,” said Assistant City Manager Michael Borders.

Membership for the dog park isn’t required and anyone can bring their dog to play with other dogs. All dogs using the park are required to wear a collar with a current ID and rabies tag.

The Barking Lot is located on Cherokee Street behind the Main Street Pizza Company.