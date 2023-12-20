KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is mapping its path forward with plans for how to develop a new park at the Cement Hill property.

The roughly 40-acre site was acquired by the city in 2020 through a land exchange agreement between Kingsport and Domtar. In that time, Kingsport leaders have been planning on how to best utilize the space and have used herds of goats to clear vegetation from areas within it.

Cement Hill is adjacent to the Scott Adams Skate Park and is located along Industry Drive, right across from the South Fork Holston River. The site borders the Brickyard Village development, which will ultimately consist of more than 450 new homes. City leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Brickyard Village in October.

On Monday, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman listened to a presentation on the status of Cement Hill and heard the parks and recreation’s plan for moving forward.

Chiefly, the city plans to apply for a state-funded $500,000 Brownfield Redevelopment Area Grant in the spring of 2024. Grants are awarded to projects that property redevelop that have been negatively impacted by possible contamination. The presentation noted two expanses of Cement Hill where Brownfield assessments are being conducted.

Kingsport will also seek additional grants and funding options for the park.

A preliminary design of the completed park details the park layout. Features include event spaces, bike trails, a pedestrian bridge from Centennial Park, walking trails, disc golf courses and reforestation areas among others.

Kingsport leaders noted in the presentation that through surveys conducted, citizens expressed a desire for more walking and biking trails, tracks for running and walking, an outdoor concert area and wildlife habitats. The park will also include spaces for historic education, lacrosse, greenways and spaces for outdoor music and movies.

While the funding process is underway, city leaders plan to continue site maintenance and use of the goat herds. The preliminary design featured plans for a “goat grazing fenced area” and a “goat operations center.”