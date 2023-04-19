Kingsport, Tenn. (WJHL) – The city of Kingsport has received an award for the redevelopment of the greater Kingsport Press site and surrounding areas.

The model city won the Innovation in Economic Development category at the American Planning Association’s (APA) annual conference in Philadelphia on April 2.

According to the APA, economic development consists of policies and actions taken to improve the overall quality of living for a community or region.

The award was given to the city of Kingsport for its work on the Dobyns-Taylor warehouse and greater Kingsport Press property which includes the Food City shopping center, the Kingsport Farmers Marker, the Kingsport Carousel and Town Park Lofts.