KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport will receive the “Excellence in Economic Development and Revitalization” award from the Tennessee Municipal League on July 25.

The City was awarded this due to its “concerted efforts to focus on the development and redevelopment of local assets to better the community’s economic future,” a release from the City of Kingsport stated.

“This award reflects the dedication and perseverance of city staff as well as wise decisions made by elected officials, all working together as a team,” said Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull. “We appreciate the outstanding support of our citizens and the business community and we’re proud TML recognized Kingsport’s accomplishments in economic development these past 16 years.”

Kingsport established an economic development office and created a database of existing and available properties, allowing officials to work with developers, brokers, property owners and business owners on commercial and residential projects for the city, the release stated.

Below are economic, outreach and redevelopment efforts mentioned by the City of Kingsport:

Three new stores opening at the Kingsport Pavilion

$5 million investment into Fort Henry Mall renovations from Hull Properties

Realtor’s and business park roundtables

Renovations on Pappy’s, the Kingsport Grocery Building and the Citizens Supply Building

$9 million redevelopment of Sullivan Street

Kingsport Press building severing for larger redevelopment projects including the Dobyns-Taylor Warehouse, Food City Shopping Center, Kingsport Farmers Market, Kingsport Carousel and Town Park Lofts.

An increase in residential development

The Tennessee Municipal League honors cities throughout Tennessee for overall excellence, improvement, specific outstanding programs or department accomplishments each year.