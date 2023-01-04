KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – More and more people are continuing to make a move to Kingsport.

“Move to Kingsport’s” Jeff Fleming released new numbers for December and all of 2022, revealing that Kingsport is still one of the top places to go when it comes to buying a home.



Numbers released for December 2022 and for all of 2023 reveal that more people are finding out that Kingsport has a lot to offer to its residents, which is why officials say more and more people are making a move to the model city.

“You have a high quality of life in addition to that low cost of living,” said Lara Potter, Visit Kingsport’s Associate Executive Director.

“What you learn about Kingsport is the Kingsport spirit. You’ll hear a lot of people talk about the Kingsport spirit. That’s a hard thing to sell. You can’t really see it on paper. But once you’re here and you’re immersed into the community, and you get to know the people, you’re like I really made the right decision to move here,” she explained.

Last month, for each business day, nearly 2 families moved to Kingsport from outside of the region.

In December, the sales volume was down, but the median price to purchase a home was up.

The median price of a home in Kingsport last month was $343,000 or $155/square foot.

37 new families from 20 states purchased a home in the Model City last month.

Move to Kingsport released its numbers for all of 2022 Wednesday afternoon.

872 new families from 49 states moved to Kingsport. The median price for 2022 was $281,300 and $145/square foot.



Potter said she hopes this trend continues into the new year.

“Sustainable growth has been good for us. We’re hoping to see that as we move into 2023 with continuing our efforts to recruit. We want to retain, at the same time, we don’t want too many people moving out. But it was a good 2022, and we’re hoping for a great 2023,” she said.

Potter says another thing that’s attractive about Kingsport is that it’s a slower pace, but with all of the amenities you need.