KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — What seemed like a wise move at the time — ditching the traditional public-sector pension plan in favor of a 401k-like option — has become a liability for some area cities in the increasingly difficult task of attracting and retaining employees.

Tuesday, Kingsport’s board of mayor and aldermen did something about it in a move that was music to City Manager Chris McCartt’s ears.

The BMA voted to re-enter the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS), albeit in a hybrid plan that promises to be “cost-controlled,” come Jan. 1, 2023. TCRS’s standard “defined benefit” pension plan is based on an eligible employee’s years of service and pay, and provides a guaranteed annual pension for life, with cost of living adjustments.

401ks and other “defined contribution” plans are finite amounts of money based on the employee’s contributions and how that money then grows, or shrinks, through investments chosen by the employee.

“The reality is that right now, and unfortunately I fear for the foreseeable future, we are going to be looking at a very tight workforce,” McCartt told News Channel 11 Wednesday.

Kingsport left the TCRS system in 2012, at a time when cities were struggling with budget issues and pension plans in many areas of the country were running into cost issues if not downright sustainability challenges.

By 2020, if not before, the cities that had left the system, including Johnson City as well, were realizing the handicap that created when they were competing for talent.

“In the past, when we didn’t have TCRS and we were interviewing for positions, especially where the applicant held a similar position in another city or county within the region, not having TCRS often was a deal killer,” McCartt said.

“They simply could not afford to walk away from the time they already had invested into that system and so it’s something that we’ve seen over the past several years really impact us in our ability to recruit.”

Kingsport’s hybrid plan will include both a defined-benefit plan and a defined contribution plan, also under TCRS. The BMA also approved a “public safety bridge” benefit that allows police and firefighters to begin collecting full retirement at age 55, provided they have 25 years of service.

“It’s a game-changer,” McCartt said. “Going back to a retirement system that is well-known within the circles of government at any level in the state of Tennessee, there comes with that a tremendous amount of comfort.”

McCartt expects the change to become a major attraction across the board, but particularly in law enforcement, where the number of vacant posts has risen as high as 16 in the past several years.

“This becomes a major attraction to not only bring young officers in that will work their way through our organization and be successful, but it also opens up opportunities to see officers within surrounding organizations that are in TCRS, that are looking to maybe take advantage of opportunities for promotion that do not exist where they’re at, this is an avenue now that they can consider.”

The change will impact 400 current city employees who started after 2012 along with 400 classified (non-teacher) school employees. It’s budgeted to cost $300,000 annually for the TCRS hybrid plan and $60,000 for the public safety bridge.

Those existing employees will work with advisers on how best to manage their current 401(a) money.

While McCartt expects Kingsport to expend some effort broadcasting the news around the region, he said the word is already out. He said law enforcement officers in other departments have shown particular interest.

“In addition people within public works or finance that are in the region now have taken notice of that and are considering possibly looking at vacant positions, so word travels fast.”

That could mean a need for Johnson City’s commission to act relatively fast as it considers a similar move.

“Recruiting and retaining has been a big focus as a commission and as a city,” Commissioner John Hunter said Wednesday. “Keeping good people employed for the city has become an even greater challenge.”

That challenge continues even as the commission approved an 8% across the board employee raise for the budget that started July 1, Hunter said.

Johnson City, too, is looking at a hybrid plan. And the city, like Kingsport, has seen qualified candidates who work in local governments that have traditional pensions balk at good opportunities in Johnson City.

Hunter said with the caveat that no red flags come up in the city’s internal study, he’s ready to follow suit on Kingsport’s decision.

“I’m very supportive of looking at doing things that are meaningful and beneficial to our city employees, which in turn is good for the city as a whole,” Hunter said.

He said a lot of Johnson City employees have told him they support the change and that people from other municipalities who have TCRS are positive about it.

“We need public service to be top tier. I want to make sure that there aren’t any negative impacts this could create, but I think this is probably a good plan for us.”