KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Public Works Department conducted its annual snow removal equipment inspection on Friday, working to fully prepare for the winter season.

A release from the department said the city has more than 40 vehicles equipped with snowplows and salt spreaders, with an additional three trucks equipped to spread pre-treatment and anti-icing brine onto roads before a snow event.

Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull told News Channel 11 that he’s confident in the public works department’s preparedness for winter weather events.

“The main thing is [that] I have a lot of confidence in how ready they are to face any kind of snowfall and get the streets back in good condition as quickly and safely as possible,” he said.

As of Friday, Kingsport has 4,300 tons of salt on hand, 6,000 gallons of calcium chloride and 10,000 gallons of salt brine. The release said contracts are in place to purchase more salt if it’s needed this season.