KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local children are invited to the Kingsport Public Library for a LEGO Club event that takes place every month.

A release from the Kingsport Public Library said children from kindergarten to fifth grade are welcome to attend the monthly sessions. Kids are given lots of LEGO blocks and a different building challenge each month, such as crafting the strongest bridge or creating a special display.

“We recently brought the LEGO Club event back following the pandemic, so we’re excited to see the kids coming in and showing off their building skills,” said Community Engagement Senior Librarian Casey Applebaum.

Each session happens in the library’s first-floor auditorium and lasts 90 minutes. Although the event is free for children, registration is required as space is limited. Parents can sign their kids up for the LEGO Club by calling (423)-229-9489 or by visiting the Kingsport Public Library’s website.

Families are asked to keep their LEGO collection at home for these events, as they could get mixed up with the library’s supply.