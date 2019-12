KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Public Library will host its Polar Express Party on Monday afternoon.

The library is inviting you to come in your pajamas and listen to the book that was the center of the award-winning movie.

Visitors will also be allowed to stay and watch the film after.

Hot chocolate and popcorn will be served.

The event is free and no registration is required.

It starts at 4:00 p.m. in the library’s auditorium.

