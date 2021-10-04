Kingsport Public Library to host local environmental author

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — As a part of the Kingsport Public Library’s (KPL) ongoing “Behind the Book” discussion series, local author David Hrivnak will meet readers virtually on Thursday to discuss his latest project.

According to a press release from the KPL, the event will be hosted Oct. 7 over Google Meet at 7 p.m. and will center around Hrivnak’s “Driving to Net 0: Stories of Hope for a Carbon-Free Future”.

“Scientists say we need to reduce our use of fossil fuels by 80% or more to avert the most dangerous effects of global warming,” the release said. “But is such a drastic cut possible without totally disrupting our lifestyle? The short answer is yes as the contributors of this book have shown.”

The library’s next discussion will feature local author David Hoover.