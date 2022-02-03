Kingsport Public Library giving out card-making kits for Valentine’s Day

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, the Kingsport Public Library is helping the community spread the love.

The library is giving away Valentine’s Card Making Kits for those who would like to customize their own handmade cards.

“For now, it is proving extremely popular, so we will probably continue it even after COVID is gone,” said Chris Markley, manager of the Kingsport Public Library.

Kits are available for pickup at the library but must be collected while supplies last. You can learn more by clicking here.