KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City officials on Wednesday revealed they hope to return to 30-day water billing cycles by the end of the summer.

The $3-million water meter replacement project was launched when some of the batteries started failing in December 2020, preventing the water services department from detecting water usage.

In the spring of 2021, the city began replacing water meters; to date, 16,700 water meters have been replaced.

“All of these new water meters have been programmed by the company and we’ve started using the drive-by reading system this week,” said Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds. “This should allow us to greatly speed up the water meter reading process.”

City workers will be able to read the meters remotely after reprogramming some of the meters.

Kingsport expects to have all remaining water meters in its 39,000-count system replaced within the next couple of years.

A release from the city states that water meters have been registering the correct water usages, and no one is being overbilled.

Those with questions should call 423-343-9860.