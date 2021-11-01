Kingsport property taxes due by the end of the month

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Property owners typically dread it, but tax season always arrives. This year, Kingsport property owners must turn in their allotted dues by Nov. 30 or face penalties.

According to a release from the city, multiple payment options are offered:

  • In-person, mail or drive-thru at the 415 Broad St. new City Hall
  • Online here with VISA, MasterCard or Discover cards with a 2.75% processing fee.

If residents do not pay outstanding taxes by or before Nov. 30, an additional penalty of 2% will be added. If taxes are not paid by Jan. 1, an additional 4% will be added. Every additional unpaid month afterward will result in another 1% added.

The release states that tax bills were mailed out to Sullivan County residents on Oct. 25 and to Hawkins County residents on Oct. 18.

If you are a Kingsport resident and haven’t received a bill for property registered in your name by Nov. 15, the release says you may need to contact the city’s customer service center at 423-229-9418.

For those qualified, property tax relief may be available.

