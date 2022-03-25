KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – All high school or middle school students in the Tri-Cities are invited to come check out dresses at the third annual Prom Dress Drive in Kingsport.

While it’s the third year of the event, this year will be bigger than ever since many proms were affected by COVID-19 over the past year.

Organizer Karissa Winstead said probably over 200 dresses have been donated, which she hopes will have an impact on the Kingsport community.

“I was like well what’s a way we can help other people in this area save some money? Because you know you’re getting ready to graduate in most cases, and you have to think about paying for college and usually buying a car,” Winstead said. “If you can just save a little bit of money on a prom dress that you’re going to wear one time, I thought that would be helpful.”

The drive is taking place at 136 West Main Street in Kingsport at the office of Real Time Mortgage.

It’s happening Friday from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.