Kingsport program participates in national ‘Lights on Afterschool’ day

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- An alarming number of Tri-Cities kids come home from school every day and no one is there to greet them. That’s why Kingsport YMCA is working to give them a place to go…where the lights are always on.

Rock Springs Elementary’s after school talent show allowed kids to showcase…being kids. But for some- that stops when they come home from school.

“They are going home and having to take care of themselves, their younger siblings, trying to feed themselves, do their homework and basically be the adult,” says Kaitlyn Lane, Kingport YMCA‘s Rock Springs Elementary after school coordinator. She runs just one of 13 after school programs run by the YMCA.

Lights on After School is organized by the Afterschool alliance. They say 11.3 million children come home alone from school in the US. 20 years ago they started their nonprofit to bring access to quality, affordable after school programs.

Lane says, “Programs like this give them a place to come every day where they’ve got stability, they’ve got structure, they’ve got an adult or several adults that they can count on.”

She says students are given a snack, time to work on homework and other enrichment activities. But most importantly- it’s just a safe place to go.

“I’m a single mom and I have no one else to watch him after school so this program comes in super handy because it is affordable and allows him opportunities to be able to play with his friends and continue his education,” said Katie Martin, whose son has been participating in the program for four years.

Martin says she couldn’t imagine her son going home alone after school

“The idea of my son as young as 9 years old being at home by himself is very scary for me,” says Martin.

And she says the YMCA’s program has had another big benefit.

“He loves doing his homework now, most of the time he does it here and he’s excited to have me check it,” said Martin.

The Afterschool Alliance Program is paying off. It says FBI data shows after school programs are a great way to reduce crime and guide kids toward success.