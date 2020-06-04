Kingsport prayer vigil held to bring spirituality in fight against racism

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of the Kingsport community, of all races and all ages, gathered to bring religion, spirituality, and prayer in the fight against racism.

Wednesday’s gathering at Full Gospel Mission Church in Kingsport had a clear message.

“We want to portray this as not a protest but really a way to deal with the spiritual problem, it’s evil it’s hate it’s racism and that’s why we’re here to pray against those things,” Full Gospel Mission Church Baptist-Designate Ronnie Wayne Collins said.

The participants were thankful to have another demonstration in Kingsport, in addition to the protest last weekend.

“It’s great to have it in the Kingsport area because even though we’re a small community we have a lot of room to grow we have a lot of room to learn and we can learn a lot from each other,” Alicia Camp said.

“Any opportunity I have to support the black people the white people anybody in our community I’m gonna take the opportunity to do that.”

But they know the social work needed to bring change is far from over.

“The most important thing about tonight is that we’re going to pray to cover the country people and that this racism stops we don’t need another George Floyd we don’t need another Ahmaud we don’t need another Breonna we need to seek change and it needs to start now,” Bishop Collins said.

