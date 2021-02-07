Kingsport Police trying to locate two unattended children

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport Police are attempting to locate two unattended children after responding to the Zoomerz gas station at 1673 Fort Henry Dr. at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the two children — a boy approximately 10 years and a girl approximately 6 years — asked the clerk for a ride and then left the store prior to police arrival.

They were last seen walking south on Eastman Road toward the Green Acres neighborhood.

The children were described as follows: a boy approximately 10 years old with long curly hair wearing glasses, a gray or green Carhartt-type work coat, camouflage sweatpants, sneakers and a backpack. The little girl is estimated to be approximately 6 years old with long straight brown hair in a pink and purple long-sleeved dress and leggings wearing a backpack.

The children indicated that their father’s first name might be Robert.

Their whereabouts are unknown. Anyone who sees them or knows them or their whereabouts should contact the Kingsport Police Department at 423-246-9111.

Tips can be sent anonymously by clicking here.