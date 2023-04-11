KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department (KPD) will be participating in a nationwide community drug take-back initiative on April, 22nd from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

United Way of Greater Kingsport, KPD and the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition sponsors the initiative. They will have three drop-off locations:

Dobyns-Bennett High School (1 Tribe Way)

Food City (300 Clinchfield Street)

Food City (1205 North Eastman Road)

KPD encourages all residents to go through all of their medications and dispose of any leftover, expired or unwanted medications. The event is open to the public and the purpose of this program is to keep drugs off the street, prevent overdoses and accidental poisonings and avoid environmental contamination.

Drugs that can be accepted include prescription, over-the-counter (OTC), vitamins, herbals, supplements and veterinary medications. Items that are not accepted through this program include needles or sharps, biohazard materials and illegal drugs.

If you cannot make it out, KPD has a permanent drug collection box in the lobby of the Kingsport Justice Center, located at 200 Shelby Street in Downtown Kingsport. Open 24/7, 356 days a year.