Kingsport Police Department to conduct seatbelt checkpoint on Wednesday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department will be conducting a seatbelt checkpoint at an undisclosed time and place on Wednesday, November 20.

According to a release from KPD, the goal of the checkpoint is to reduce injuries and save lives in inevitable collisions.

The checkpoint will occur within the city limits for an undisclosed amount of time.

The release says any motorist not wearing a seatbelt or carrying a child not properly restrained may be stopped and cited without observing any other criminal or traffic offenses.

Passengers assume personal responsibility for wearing a seatbelt at the age of 16 and receive their own citation at that age, rather than the driver.