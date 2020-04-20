Kingsport police: Investigation underway after man found dead with gunshot wounds in gas station parking lot

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is on the scene of a shooting investigation on Fort Henry Drive after officers found a man dead from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a gas station.

According to a release from KPD, officers were called to the Zoomers at 4:50 a.m. on Monday in response to a shooting.

Officers found a dead adult man in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the release.

An investigation is currently underway, and the Kingsport Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has been called to the scene.

The gas station is on the corner of Fort Henry Drive and Eastman Road.

News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler was live on the scene Monday morning, where officers were still present as of 7:28 a.m.

The Hunter Smith & Davis LLP office parking lot is also taped off.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air as we continue to update you.