Kingsport police: ‘Serious injuries’ reported after crash involving students near Dobyns-Bennett High School

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is investigating after two students were involved in a crash behind Dobyns-Bennett High School on Monday.

According to a release from KPD, officers were called to the crash just after 3 p.m.

KPD reports the crash involved “a juvenile female driver and a juvenile male pedestrian,” both of whom are DBHS students.

The male pedestrian received serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to the release. The student’s condition is unknown as of Monday afternoon.

The parents of both students have been notified, according to the release.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.