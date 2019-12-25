Kingsport Police: ‘Serious crash’ on I-26 near Exit 3

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police have responded to a ‘serious crash’ on Interstate 26 near Exit 3. Both directions of traffic are affected.

Kingsport Police Department’s Public Information Officer told News Channel 11 that the investigation is still in preliminary stages and few details are available.

Patton confirmed that the crash is ‘serious.’ He added that officers were notified of the crash around 8:45 p.m.

Motorists are advised to be cautious when driving on that section of I-26, as both directions of traffic are affected. Delays are expected.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.