Kingsport police seeking to identify suspects believed to have stolen $1,800 in cigarettes from store

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is hoping to identify two suspect the department believes stole $1,800 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store.

According to a release from KPD, the burglary occurred on September 26 at the Roadrunner Market at 4222 Fort Henry Drive.

The burglary reportedly went unnoticed until an inventory revealed a shortage of cigarettes and prompted a review of security footage.

KPD reports that around 12:30 a.m. on the day of the burglary, a man and woman entered the store. The woman allegedly distracted the employee while the man entered an employee-only area.

According to the release, the man “stole a large box containing 31 cartons of cigarettes with a value of over $1,800.00.”

The suspects, described as a Black man and Black woman, were seen leaving the store in a black and gold pickup truck.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or vehicle is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.