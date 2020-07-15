Kingsport police seeking suspect accused of finding lost debit card, making multiple purchases

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect believed to have taken a lost debit card and making multiple charges.

According to a release from KPD, a man reported losing his debit card on June 29.

Before he realized it was lost, a white male suspect found the card and used it to make purchases at seven local businesses.

A video of the suspect was captured on surveillance during one of the transactions.

You can view the surveillance clip below:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 423-229-9429.