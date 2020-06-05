Kingsport Police seeking ‘person of interest’ in stolen motorcycle investigation

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators are searching for a “person of interest” after a black 2010 Triumph Motorcycle was reported stolen from a Kingsport man in late May.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, the motorcycle was reported stolen on May 21 shortly after midnight from an apartment parking lot on University Boulevard.

The release says on May 30, the owner of the motorcycle reported he had seen it at the Roadrunner Market and BP gas station at 1312 South John B. Dennis Highway.

KPD reports the victim said the Triumph emblems on the bike had been removed and replaced with Harley Davidson and Skoal decals.

Surveillance footage from the store showed a white man riding the motorcycle, who is now a “person of interest.”

If anyone can provide the identity of the man, tell police where the motorcycle is or provide additional information, call 423-229-9429.