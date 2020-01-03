UPDATE: Missing Kingsport woman found safe, back in contact with family

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – A Kingsport woman last seen on December 30 has been found safe, according to the Kingsport Police Department.

A release from KPD says 45-year-old Noel Baldwin has been found safe and is back in contact with her family and friends.

Baldwin is no longer considered a missing person.

Previous Story

A Kingsport woman has been reported missing, and police say family and friends last saw her on December 30.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, 45-year-old Noel J. Baldwin’s unexplained disappearance and other factors in her personal history have caused loved ones to be concerned for her safety.

No foul play is suspected.

Baldwin is approximately 5 foot 7 inches and weighs roughly 145 pounds.

She has hazel eyes and brown hair, and she was last known to be driving in a yellow 2002 Nissan X-Terra SUV with the TN license plate 2G24F6.

If you have any information regarding Baldwin or her whereabouts, you are asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.