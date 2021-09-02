Kingsport police seeking fugitive after alleged armed robbery in May

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous after evading several arrests following an alleged armed robbery in May.

According to a release from KPD, Daniel C. Brooks, 36 of Kingsport, allegedly broke into a home on May 20 at the 1100 block of Dorothy Street and threatened the residents with a knife and gun.

Since this incident, Brooks has allegedly evaded police several times; his outstanding Sullivan County warrants include the following:

driving on a suspended license

violation of probation

evading arrest

criminal trespassing

failure to exercise due care

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call the KPD at 423-246-9111.