Kingsport police seek woman suspect in credit and debit card fraud investigation

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in a case involving two stolen cards that were taken in July.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, a woman’s debit card and her mother’s credit card were stolen from her purse on July 29.

The victim was at a local swimming pool at the time of the theft.

KPD e-News Release: Detectives Attempting to Identify Female Suspect in Debit and Credit Card Fraud https://t.co/mUIp1yqzWj pic.twitter.com/H1RJTDYiwK — Kingsport PD (@KingsportPD) August 12, 2019

The cards were used at Rocky Top Vapor, Rack Room Shoes and True Nails not long after.

The suspect, a white female was caught on video during the sale of one of the fraudulent purchases.

Anyone with information about who the suspect is should call detectives in the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Tips can be submitted anonymously here.