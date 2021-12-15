Kingsport police seek tips after armed robbery at Walmart parking lot

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help solving an armed robbery case.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, the robbery happened around noon Saturday in the parking lot of the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive.

The victim told police that she was sitting in her car when a man got in, held her at gunpoint, and demanded money.

The robber instructed the victim to drive him to a nearby ATM where he ordered her to withdraw money, according to police. He then told her to drive back to Walmart, where he got out of her car and left in what appeared to be a gray Toyota Prius.

“The suspect made the comment that he needed the money to get back to North Carolina,” the police department said in a release. “He was last seen headed south on Fort Henry Drive toward Colonial Heights.”

(Photo: Kingsport Police Department)

(Photo: Kingsport Police Department)

Police released photos of the robbery suspect and the vehicle he reportedly left in. The KPD pointed out that the man appeared to be wearing a glucose monitor or similar medical device on his left arm. He was wearing a gray pattern vest with the letters UNLTD printed across the back.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call detectives at 423-229-9429 or dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online.