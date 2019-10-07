KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for multiple charges.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, Roberto M. Horton, 33, is currently wanted for felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended license.

Horton also has outstanding warrants by other local agencies for domestic assault, failure to pay child support and two counts of failure to appear.

Horton’s charges from KPD come from an incident on September 30 when he fled from KPD detectives who attempted to arrest him in the parking lot of a convenience store.

Horton fled from that scene in a white GMC pickup truck.

Horton is described as being 5’11” and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Horton also typically has a mustache and goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at 423-246-9111.