Kingsport police seek public’s help identifying 3 people connected to stolen debit card investigation

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is attempting to identify three people connected to an investigation involving a stolen debit card.

According to a release from KPD, the card involved was reportedly stolen after the owner unknowingly dropped it in the parking lot of Fisherman’s Dock on Fort Henry Drive.

The three individuals were seen on surveillance making purchases at Murphy Express in the 3100 block of Fort Henry Drive.

The people are described as two white females and a white male.

The unidentified people may possibly be traveling in a “light-colored Ford pickup truck.”

Anyone with information regarding the individuals is asked to contact KPD at 423-229-9429 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.