Kingsport police seek identity of auto burglary suspect

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an auto burglary suspect.

The police department says $1,000 worth of tools were stolen from a truck in the parking lot of the Quality Inn on Bays Meadow Place on the night of April 21.

The suspect was traveling in a dark-colored two-door car with a rear spoiler, possibly a 2000s model Toyota Celica, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or central dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.