Kingsport police seek help finding two missing teens

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking that the public help them find two missing teenagers. 13-year-old Haydin Salter and 14-year-old Caitlin Russell were reported missing Monday.

Police say they were both last seen on the 400 block of New Beason Well Road in Kingsport.

Investigators say they have no reason to suspect foul play, but say every effort is being made to find them.

Salter has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with black shorts and no shoes.

Haydin Salter

Russell has blonde hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, red leggings, and no shoes.

Caitlin Russell

Anyone who sees either of them or may possibly know their current whereabouts is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Anonymous tips may be submitted via online “Citizen Feedback” forms.