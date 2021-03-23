Kingsport police seek 2 missing teenage boys in separate cases

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two 15-year-old boys.

According to a release from the KPD, Michael D’Shaun Brice was last seen around the intersection of East Center Street and Dale Street in Kingsport. He was reported missing on Friday, March 19.

Michael is described as a Black male that is 6′ and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators report Michael could possibly be wearing a black pullover hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black Nike athletic shoes.

KPD issued a second release on Tuesday, saying they were also looking for Caiden Burgett, who was reported missing on Monday night.

Caiden had last been seen two days before he was reported missing in the 300 block of Clinchfield Street.

Caiden is described as a White male that is 5’11” and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He could possibly be wearing khaki shorts, a black Barberitos t-shirt and black athletic shoes.

KPD does not suspect foul play in the search for either Michael or Caiden as of Tuesday. However, investigators say that due to their age, they are making “every possible effort” to find both boys.