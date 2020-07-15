Kingsport police searching for wanted sex offender

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Miles C. Mullins (Photo: KPD)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a wanted registered sex offender.

The Kingsport Police Department is looking for Miles C. Mullins, 44 of Kingsport.

Mullins is wanted on outstanding warrants for sexual exploitation of a minor (child pornography), two counts of violation of the sex offender registry, and failure to appear in court.

Police say he is 5-feet 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Mullins’ whereabouts is asked to call KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or central dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.

