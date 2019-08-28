Kingsport police searching for suspects connected to debit card cloning

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Kingsport Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects wanted in connection to debit card fraud.

According to police last month, four $75 gift cards were fraudulently purchased at the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive using a debit card.

Police said two men captured on the surveillance video above are considered prime suspects.

Detectives said they believe the suspects somehow cloned the victim’s card because the original card remained in the victim’s possession.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

