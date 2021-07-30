Kingsport police searching for person responsible for Greenbelt vandalism, $2,000 reward offered by citizen

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for “extensive vandalism” to the Kingsport Greenbelt.

The KPD revealed that the vandal spray-painted vulgar words and symbols on multiple signs, benches, trees and the pathway.

The press release described the damage as extensive, with the majority of the vandalism between the Eastman Road and North John B. Dennis Highway crossovers.

Kingsport Parks and Recreation continue to assess the cost of the damage but estimate the cost will exceed over $1,000. This classifies the crime as a felony.

An anonymous community member offered a $2,000 reward to the tip that leads to identifying the vandal. The donor said they are offering the reward because of how discouraging it is to see the profanity.

KPD: Person of interest in Greenbelt vandal case

KPD released a picture of a possible suspect, and anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to call the KPD Criminal Investigations Divisions at 423-229-9429 or by calling Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111