Kingsport police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department revealed that 14-year-old Kaliyah Diamond Hartgrove was reported missing on August 29.

Kaliyah is 5’5″, 118lb and has brown hair and brown eyes.

(PHOTO: KPD)

She was last seen at the 900 block of Larry Neil Way in Kingsport.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her current whereabouts should contact KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Tips can be sent anonymously by CLICKING HERE.

